Hurricane Nate makes 2nd landfall near Biloxi, MS, as Category 1 storm

The National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Nate continues rapidly heading over the central Gulf of Mexico.

The National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Nate continues rapidly heading over the central Gulf of Mexico.

The National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Nate is heading toward the central Gulf of Mexico and is likely to reach the U.S. Gulf Coast over the weekend.

The National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Nate is heading toward the central Gulf of Mexico and is likely to reach the U.S. Gulf Coast over the weekend.

(RNN) - Hurricane Nate has made a second landfall outside Biloxi, MS, as a Category 1 storm, marking the first hurricane to make landfall in Mississippi since Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

As of the National Hurricane Center's 1 a.m. CT advisory, Nate's winds were measured at 85 mph.The storm first made landfall Saturday in southeast Louisiana. No deaths or injuries were immediately reported.

Portions of the Gulf Coast are under watches and warnings.

A hurricane warning is in effect from the mouth of the Pearl River to the Alabama/Florida border.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for metropolitan New Orleans, Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, Grand Isle, LA, to the mouth of the Pearl River and east of the Alabama/Florida border to Indian Pass, FL.

Hurricane #Nate Advisory 15A: Now available on the NHC website. https://t.co/VqHn0uj6EM — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) October 8, 2017

Nate is expected to bring heavy rainfall, strong winds, rough surf and storm surge to the Gulf Coast.

The storm may bring surges of up to 11 feet to the warned areas, with the deepest water taking place along the immediate coast near and to the east of wherever landfall occurs, with strong waves added to the mix. Surge-related flooding will depend on whether the area is experiencing low or high tide at landfall.

Here are the 10 PM CDT Oct. 7 key messages for Hurricane #Nate. More info at https://t.co/FL3pi16PWx pic.twitter.com/ieJ9xWI7J7 — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) October 8, 2017

Forecasters say Hurricane Nate is moving north near 20 mph. It is expected to turn toward the north-northeast and northeast in the next couple of days. The center is expected to move inland over Mississippi and across the Deep South, Tennessee Valley and central Appalachian Mountains.

Nate has been blamed for 22 deaths in Central America, the Associated Press said on Thursday.

The hurricane comes on the heels of three destructive and deadly hurricanes in one of the worst hurricane seasons in recent years.

Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria have left more than 170 people dead and caused billions in damage to Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, Barbuda and other Caribbean islands.

Copyright 2017 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.