Nate expected to hit land as Category 2 storm

According to the National Weather Service, Tropical Storm Nate is now classified as a category 1 hurricane with 75 miles per hour winds.

According to the National Weather Service, Tropical Storm Nate is now classified as a category 1 hurricane with 75 miles per hour winds.

Hurricane Nate is located about 345 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River.

Hurricane Nate is located about 345 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River.

WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Nate forecast to be a Category 2 at landfall

WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Nate forecast to be a Category 2 at landfall

The National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Nate continues rapidly heading over the central Gulf of Mexico.

The National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Nate continues rapidly heading over the central Gulf of Mexico.

The National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Nate is heading toward the central Gulf of Mexico and is likely to reach the U.S. Gulf Coast over the weekend.

The National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Nate is heading toward the central Gulf of Mexico and is likely to reach the U.S. Gulf Coast over the weekend.

An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night. (Source: NHC)

(RNN) - Hurricane Nate is moving rapidly over the the central Gulf of Mexico as a Category 1 storm and is expected to strengthen, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Nate's winds were measured at 90 mph in the NHC's 10 a.m. Central advisory. The storm is located 265 miles south of Biloxi, MS, and is moving NNE at 26 mph.

An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night. The storm has steadily strengthened as it moved across the Gulf of Mexico.

#Nate strengthening & expected to be a category 2 #hurricane at landfall along the northern Gulf Coast. More: https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/VGUKZRxVjg — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) October 7, 2017

Portions of the Gulf Coast were placed under watches and warnings ahead of the hurricane.

A hurricane warning has been issued for metropolitan New Orleans. A hurricane warning has been issued from Grand Isle, LA, to the Alabama/Florida border. Tropical storm warnings extend into portions of the Florida Panhandle.

A storm surge warning is in effect from Morgan City, LA, east to the Alabama-Mississippi state line, including the northern and western coasts of Lake Pontchartrain.

A hurricane watch is in effect from the Mississippi-Alabama state line to the Okaloosa-Walton County line in Florida.

A tropical storm watch is in effect east of the Okaloosa/Walton County Line to Indian Pass, FL.

Hurricane #Nate Update: Air Force Hurricane Hunter finds that Nate has become a hurricane: https://t.co/2GyAERl7E1 — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) October 7, 2017

Nate is expected to bring heavy rainfall, strong winds, rough surf and storm surge to the Gulf Coast, making landfall by Saturday night.

The storm may bring surges of up to 9 feet to the warned area, with the deepest water taking place along the immediate coast near and to the east of wherever landfall occurs, with strong waves added to the mix. Surge-related flooding will depend on whether the area is experiencing low or high tide at landfall.

Hurricane #Nate Advisory 12: Hurricane Nate Continues Moving Rapidly Over the Central Gulf Of Mexico. https://t.co/VqHn0uj6EM — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) October 7, 2017

Forecasters said the tropical storm should keep moving to the north-northwest quickly through late Saturday. After that, it will turn north, then turn north-northeast Sunday.

Nate has been blamed for 22 deaths in Central America, the Associated Press said on Thursday.

Here are the 4 AM CDT October 7th key messages for Hurricane #Nate. https://t.co/FL3pi16PWx pic.twitter.com/Ti5Xccga5s — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) October 7, 2017

The hurricane comes on the heels of three destructive and deadly hurricanes in one of the worst hurricane seasons in recent years.

Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria have left more than 170 people dead and caused billions in damage to Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, Barbuda and other Caribbean islands.

Copyright 2017 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.