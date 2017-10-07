Taste of Louisville returns to Bowman

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It might be difficult to get to every restaurant in WAVE Country but one event continues to make it a bit easier.

The 44th annual Taste of Louisville will be held on October 18 at Bowman Field.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ New faces and spaces pop up in Old Louisville

+ Nurse goes to Puerto Rico to search for mother, delivers baby

+ Worker killed in LG&E/KU coal ash pond identified

The participating restaurants this year include: 8UP Elevated Drinkery & Kitchen, Against the Grain Brewery, BLUEGRASS BREWING COMPANY, Bogle Essential Red, Bogle Chardonnay, Bonefish Grill, Bourbons Bistro, Brasserie Provence, Braxton Brewing, Bulleit Bourbon, Butchertown Grocery, Butchertown Pizza Hall, Cadillac Coffee, Carrabba's Italian Grill, Charr'd Bourbon Kitchen and Lounge, Chateau Bourbon B&B, Coppola Diamonds, Claret, Coppola Votre Sante Chardonnay, CRAFT HOUSE, Del Frisco's, Drake's, Forest Edge Winery, Gander American Grill, Garden Gate Fruit Market, Gary's on Spring, Gordon Food Service, HopCat Louisville, Horseshoe Bend Winery, Jack Fry's, John Conti Coffee Company, Kern's Kitchen, LA CHASSE, La Crema Pinot Gris, Mark's Feed Store, Martini Italian Bistro, Matanzas Creek Merlot, Merle's Whiskey Kitchen, Napa River Grill, Noosh Nosh, Nothing Bundt Cake, Old 502 Winery, Rivulet, Selena's at Willow Lake Tavern, Southern Comfort, Storypoint Chardonnay, Storypoint Pinot Noir, Tandoori Fusion, The Melting Pot, Tito's Vodka, Tumbleweed Tex Mex Grill and Margarita Bar, Uptown Café, Varanese, Volare Ristorante, Waylon's Feed and Firewater, West Sixth, Yang Kee Noodle, and ZEGGZ.

Tickets are now on sale now for $65 per person or $750 for a table of 8. The event benefits the Kentucky Restaurant Association Louisville Chapter, Home of the Innocence, and Jill's Wish.

Those who download the Taste of Louisville App will save $10 on admission. Organizers also said that the app will feature specials throughout the year and contests.

Over 800 people are expected to attend the event.

For more information on the event, click here.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.