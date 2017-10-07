New crime-fighting dog can sniff out child pornography

The Ohio Attorney General's newest crime-fighting tool has four paws.

Reptar, a 22-month-old black Labrador Retriever, is the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s new Electronic Detection K-9.

The pup has received specialized training to sniff out chemicals that are used in all electronic devices with storage capabilities, like computers, cellphones, tablets, hard drives, USB storage devices and SD cards.

These devices are commonly used by child pornography suspects.

Officials said the suspects may hide the items inside doors, underneath furniture and even inside false-bottom drawers or electrical outlet covers.

"You can run, but you can no longer hide from Reptar’s highly-skilled nose, which can sniff out even the smallest devices in the biggest rooms or vehicles,” said Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine. “We are committed to finding the latest crime-fighting tools in order to protect Ohio families. Reptar has already proven valuable in some criminal investigations, finding devices hidden from investigators, and we know he will continue to help us hold criminals accountable.”

Reptar and his BCI Special Agent partner and handler, Josh Rammel, are assigned to the Attorney General's BCI Crimes Against Children (CAC) Unit, but are also available to assist on other types of cases when law enforcement investigators need help uncovering hidden electronics.

In a recent child pornography investigation, Reptar sniffed out a hidden SD card inside a drawer with a false bottom.

He also uncovered a flash drive concealed behind a stereo.

In another case, Reptar led investigators to a cell phone stashed inside a carved-out toilet in an Ohio prison cell.

Reptar is also a comfort animal, not only for law enforcement agents on stressful investigations, but also for victims at search warrant scenes.

