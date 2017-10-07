South Points Buy Local Fair canceled due to potential impacts from Nate

The event was scheduled to take place on Sunday, October 8. (Source: Buy Local Fair South Points)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Independent Business Alliance announced Saturday that the South Points Buy Local Fair has been canceled.

According to a press release from organizers, they cite "severe weather" as the reason for the cancellation.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

The event was scheduled to take place on Sunday, October 8 at Iroquois Amphitheater.

The WAVE 3 Weather team says heavy rain is possible across WAVE Country on Sunday due to Hurricane Nate as it pushe inland. For the weather team's forecast, click here.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.