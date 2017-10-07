NASCAR moves Sunday's start because of Tropical Storm

(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). Crew members push Matt Kenseth's car through the garage before a scheduled practice for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017. Rain has delayed activities at t...

By JENNA FRYERAP Auto Racing Writer

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) - NASCAR has moved the start of Sunday's race up one hour to 1:10 p.m. ET because of a strong threat of rain.

The Charlotte Motor Speedway race had traditionally been a Saturday night event, but was rained out last year because of Hurricane Matthew. It was held the next day, a gorgeous Sunday in North Carolina.

So Charlotte officials this year move the race to Sunday, but rain again is threatening to disrupt the event. Saturday's first practice session was washed out.

Denny Hamlin will lead the field to the green flag in the opening race of NASCAR's second round of the playoffs.

