Iowa State's Joel Lanning plays both ways vs. Oklahoma

By CLIFF BRUNTAP Sports Writer

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) - Iowa State's Joel Lanning played both offense and defense against No. 3 Oklahoma.

Lanning started the game at middle linebacker, then entered the game at quarterback with about four minutes left in the first quarter.

With Oklahoma ahead 24-13 at halftime, Lanning had 25 yards passing, 18 yards rushing and three tackles. His role changed because starting quarterback Jacob Park went on leave for undisclosed medical reasons.

Lanning became the first Iowa State player since Dave McCurry in 1971 to get significant action playing both ways in a game, according to the Des Moines Register.

The senior ranked second in the Big 12 and fifth in the nation in tackles per game heading into Saturday's contest. He shifted from quarterback to linebacker during the offseason.

Lanning has 14 career starts at quarterback. Last season, he completed 99 of 170 passes for 1,290 yards with nine touchdowns and just three interceptions. He had one carry this season before Saturday's game.

Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said in a statement Friday that Park remains a member of the team.

