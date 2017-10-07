Facebook post leads to much-needed donations for Hip Hop Cares homeless outreach

Hip Hop Cares assists dozens of homeless people every Sunday under the I-65 overpass at 1st and Broadway. (Source: Andreina Centlivre/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Hip Hop Cares has been helping homeless people in Louisville for 90 weeks straight.

But this week, for the first time in their almost two years of service, they had no idea where their donations would come from.

“The donations are extremely vital to folks that live on the street and we want to be able to provide that,” Hip Hop Cares founder Jeff Gill said.

Every Sunday, the group passes out clothing, toiletries, tents and food to some of the city’s most vulnerable citizens.

“This week, we had absolutely nothing by Wednesday,” Gill said. “Nothing was ordered and it did worry us.”

Gill coordinates the weekly outreach solely with item donations and does not accept money. Instead, the community can visit an Amazon wish list and make purchases online.

Hip Hop Cares doesn’t typically advertise, but in desperation, Gill made a plea over social media. There were several shares within a matter of hours.

“At that point it just grew legs and ran off on its own,’ Gill said. “The post wasn’t for us to get recognition, it was more to bring the community together and help as many people as possible.”

Hundreds of clothing items and several tents made it to Gill in time for Sunday’s outreach.

Gill said the need is always there, and every week Hip Hop Cares will continue to welcome donations and volunteers.

“If it’s rain, snow, it doesn’t matter," Gill said. "We are out here and the need is out here. We are going to always need help.”

Visit the Hip Hop Cares Facebook page to get in contact with outreach organizers.

