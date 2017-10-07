Man in wheelchair hit by train

A man is in serious condition after being hit by a train while in a wheelchair.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Washington and McKinnley Street railroad crossing.

When police arrived on the scene, they said they saw a man lying next to the crossing with serious injuries.

They told us the train was northbound and stopped.

We're told the man was alert and conscious when officers arrived.

The victim spoke to first responders and complained about pain in his left leg.

He was taken to the hospital and listed in serious condition.

