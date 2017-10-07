Iowa State stuns No. 3 Oklahoma 38-31

Police have arrested rapper Nelly after a woman said he raped her in a town outside Seattle, an accusation the Grammy winner's attorney staunchly denies.More >>
Investigators are probing Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock's interest in other music festivals in the months before he killed 58 people and injured nearly 500 at an outdoor country concert
Brushed aside by the Republican-controlled Congress, gun control advocates have shifted their campaign for tighter gun laws to statehouses _ and they've chalked up some modest, unexpected successes
A St. Bernard in South Dakota set a new world record that has tongues wagging
Vice President Pence, others promise that America will return to the moon, go to Mars and even beyond
A new study says automakers are worsening driver distraction by cramming more and more infotainment options into vehicles
Authorities say the gunman behind the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history led a "secret life" that has so far thwarted investigators trying to figure out a motive for the attack
Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn Technology Group says it plans to locate a display screen factory in the southeastern Wisconsin village of Mount Pleasant.
President Donald Trump offered prayers and condolences to the victims of Sunday night's shooting massacre in Las Vegas
