Montana mayoral candidate needs only 1 vote _ his _ to win

MANHATTAN, Mont. (AP) - There's one person running for mayor of Manhattan, Montana, and he only needs to vote for himself to win.
The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports Glen Clements was the only person to apply to be a write-in candidate for the position on the November ballot. Under Montana law, any other write-in votes won't be counted because he's the only registered write-in candidate. If he had applied to be a formal candidate, all write-in votes would be counted.
The Navy veteran and geological engineer has lived in the town of about 1,500 people for six years. Clements said his neighbors - the city's secretary and a police officer - told him no one was running and encouraged him to.
He says he's excited to fill the position that no one else wanted.
Information from: Bozeman Daily Chronicle, http://www.bozemandailychronicle.com
