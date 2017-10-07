Indiana takes charge early to beat Charleston Southern 27-0

By PETE DIPRIMIOAP Sports Writer

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) - Peyton Ramsey's college starting baptism of fire was too hot for Charleston Southern.

The Indiana freshman quarterback, making his first start since replacing senior Richard Lagow, completed 10 of his first 11 passes, including a touchdown pass to Taysir Mack, and finished 32 of 41 for a career-high 321 yards passing as the Hoosiers won 27-0 on Saturday.

Ramsey added 54 rushing yards.

It was IU's first shutout since beating Michigan State 10-0 in 1993. It held the Bucs, an FCS program, to zero yards passing, the seventh time in school history it has done that and the first since 1985.

IU offensive coordinator Mike DeBord tweaked the offense to maximize Ramsey's dual-threat ability. That included allowing him to throw from outside the pocket and mixing short passes and slants.

Ramsey had thrown for 316 yards in his first four games.

Ramsey's alertness resulted in a second-quarter touchdown -- and a 17-0 lead -- when he recovered tailback Devonte Williams' fumble in the end zone.

By halftime Ramsey was 25-for-30 passing for 277 yards and two touchdowns, and the Hoosiers had a 24-0 lead.

His main target was Mack. The freshman had seven catches for 111 yards and two touchdowns. It was his first career 100-yard receiving game.

Charleston Southern, scheduled after IU's Sept. 16 game against Florida International was cancelled in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, is 0-20 against FBS opponents.

Charleston Southern's run-heavy option attack delivered nothing in the air. Bucs quarterback Shane Bucenell was 0-for-9 passing. Backup London Johnson was 0 for 1.

Bucs tailback Ronnie Harris led with 71 rushing yards.

Indiana pushed the running game in the second half, especially after a downpour hit midway through the third quarter. The Hoosiers finished with 157 yards rushing.

THE TAKEAWAY

Indiana: The Hoosiers focused on mindset and execution during the week. They still have work to do after turning it over three times, two on fumbles. They were 8-for-17 on third-down conversions, 1-for-1 on fourth-down tries.

Charleston Southern: The last time the Bucs faced a FBS team, Mississippi State in the season opener, they totaled just two first downs and 33 total yards. They were better this time, totaling four first downs and 85 total yards by halftime.

UP NEXT

Charleston Southern: Travels to Presbyterian on Saturday for a Big South Conference opener.

Indiana: Hosts No. 7 Michigan on Saturday to resume Big Ten action.

