Restart of Minnesota-Purdue game scheduled after delay

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) - The Minnesota-Purdue game is scheduled to resume Saturday after a weather delay of more than an hour.

Referees stopped the game and sent players from both teams to the locker room at 6:22 p.m. when a strong storm moved into the Ross-Ade Stadium area. Heavy rain deluged fans and drenched the field, and lighting put the game on hold until the 7:50 p.m. scheduled restart.

As cloud cover moved in, it plunged what had been a mostly sunny evening into near darkness.

The game was stopped moments after Purdue's J.D. Dellinger made a 19-yard field goal to give the Boilermakers a 16-14 lead, their first since the first quarter, with 9:58 left in the game.

After the players left, fans rushed down the stadium steps and scrambled across the field trying to beat the heavy rain. Some did, but many got soaked.

