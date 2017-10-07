KSP investigating Muhlenberg Co. man accused of rape - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

KSP investigating Muhlenberg Co. man accused of rape

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Robert Mejia (Source: Muhlenberg County Jail) Robert Mejia (Source: Muhlenberg County Jail)
GREENVILLE, KY (WFIE) -

Kentucky State Police are investigating a Muhlenberg County man after he was reported having an inappropriate relationship with a child. 

Officials said 19-year-old Robert Mejia was having sexual contact with a 12-year-old girl. 

He was arrested on Friday and is in the Muhlenberg County jail facing multiple charges. 

The investigation is ongoing.

