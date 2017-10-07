Part of Cane Run Road adopted to honor Dequante Hobbs

Part of New Cut Road near Wellington Elementary School has been adopted to honor Dequante Hobbs Jr. (Source: Christopher 2X)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Part of a Louisville road has been adopted in honor of a young boy who was killed by a stray bullet earlier this year.

A sign was placed on Cane Run Road near Wellington Elementary School in the name of Dequante Hobbs Jr.

Hobbs was just seven years old when a bullet entered his family's home through a window and took his life in May.

Wyatt Williams, 23, is charged with murder in Hobbs' death.

Dequante Hobbs attended Wellington Elementary before his death.

