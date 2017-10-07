Part of Cane Run Road adopted to honor Dequante Hobbs

Dequante Hobbs Jr. was just seven years old when a bullet entered his family's home through a window and took his life in May.More >>
Dequante Hobbs Jr. was just seven years old when a bullet entered his family's home through a window and took his life in May.More >>
Hip Hop Cares has been helping homeless people in Louisville for 90 weeks straight.More >>
Hip Hop Cares has been helping homeless people in Louisville for 90 weeks straight.More >>
The event was scheduled to take place on Sunday, October 8.More >>
The event was scheduled to take place on Sunday, October 8.More >>
One person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to MetroSafe.More >>
One person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to MetroSafe.More >>
Over 800 people are expected to attend the event.More >>
Over 800 people are expected to attend the event.More >>