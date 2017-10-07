Louisville Democrats host 25th Wendell Ford Dinner

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Light humor kicked off Saturday night for the Louisville Democrats at their 25th annual Wendell Ford Dinner.

The atmosphere proved to be optimistic, according to party chair Russell Lloyd.

“There’s not any reason currently for the democrats not to be excited about the prospect of retaking the House of Representatives and in the Senate in Washington D.C.,” Lloyd said.

It's hard to deny that tensions between parties have been elevated after the 2016 elections. One of the many things the republicans and democrats disagree on is healthcare. Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said the Affordable Care Act and its future are frequently brought up within the party.

>> VIDEO: Watch Sharon Yoo's report

“It needs to be improved,” Fischer said. “You don’t need to throw it out, a lot of people depend on healthcare - it’s been a big success in Louisville.”

Fischer said repealing the ACA would leave almost a 100,000 people in the city without healthcare.

Another wide-spread issue the party is focusing on is the state's pension system.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Part of Cane Run Road adopted to honor Dequante Hobbs

+ Brian Winner attempts the 'Lebron' dance on TDFN

+ Facebook post leads to much-needed donations for Hip Hop Cares homeless outreach

“Obviously we have to fix the system so that it’s viable from a long-term perspective as well,” Fischer said. “So there’s a lot of moving parts while all this is going on.”

The dinner was a chance for like-minded folks to hear each other out. The big picture now is to strategize about the party’s next move.

“We’re certainly concerned about state-wide and national trend politics, but we’re also confident that our ideals and politics ultimately serve the greatest good,” Lloyd said.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.