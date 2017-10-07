Sellers, Tennessee State beat Eastern Kentucky 45-21

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) - Freshman Vincent Sellers returned two interceptions for touchdowns and Terrell Bonds added another pick-six - all in the fourth quarter - to help Tennessee State beat Eastern Kentucky 45-21 on Saturday.

Michael Hughes threw for two touchdowns and ran for another for Tennessee State (4-2, 1-2 Ohio Valley). Hughes scored on a 1-yard run to cap a 13-play, 88-yard drive and gave the Tigers a 24-21 lead with 6:53 to play.

On Eastern Kentucky's next play from scrimmage, Sellers returned his first interception 34 yards for a score and, after the teams traded punts, his 44-yard pick-six made it 38-21 with 3:47 left. Bonds capped the scoring 38 seconds later with a 36-yard interception return off a pass by Austin Scott.

Lane Clark kicked a 49-yard field goal, Patrick Smith scored on a 11-yard reception and Hughes hit Steven Newbold for an 8-yard touchdown as the Tigers took a 17-0 lead into halftime but Eastern Kentucky's Tim Boyle had a 1-yard scoring run and then threw touchdown passes of 10 and 6 yards to Ryan Markush to make it 21-17 with 13:27 to play.

Boyle was 18-of-27 passing for 212 yards with three interceptions for Eastern Kentucky (1-4, 1-2) before being replaced by Scott.

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.