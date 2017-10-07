North Oldham High School soccer match inspires magic

Ryan Jans with his family at the North Oldham soccer game on Saturday. (Source: Michael Flynn/WAVE 3 News)

OLDHAM COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - Every team has a leader.

"He's the most passionate person about soccer I have ever met," North Oldham High School soccer slayer Grey Kinnison said about his team's manager.

Ryan Jans is the kind who leads by example and pushes others to do their best.

"He's out there working harder than a lot of us are," Caleb Patterson, another teammate told us.

"Sometimes he gives inspirational speeches," the coach, Joshua Poole said. "Just all in the days work for him."

Those are days that Ryan Jans does have to work for, hard.

"When he was three years old, the doctors were fairly sure that he would never walk," Ryan's father, Brian Jans said.

Ryan has cerebral palsy. He spends most time in a wheelchair. But through the years, he's taught his legs to do what his brain tells them to.

"He learned to sit up, he learned to crawl," his father said. "He put in hours and hours with physical therapy."

Ryan's drive has allowed him to become the manager of the North Oldham Soccer team. And after two years of being part of the team, it was finally senior day, a day that both teams wanted to make sure was special.

"It's going to be a big moment for him, but it's going to be a big moment for the team as well," Patterson said.

It was Ryan's first game. So, for two weeks he pushed himself really hard at practice.

"He's hoping to go out there and do his best and also do well for them," his father told us.

But then came one more surprise - the chance for Ryan to score.

And to anyone whose ever played a sport, there's no better feeling than that, except for the feeling of knowing you are part of a team.

