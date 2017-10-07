WKU beats UTEP 15-14, spoils return of coach Mike Price

EL PASO, Texas (AP) - Mike White threw for 208 yards and ran for two scores to help Western Kentucky edge UTEP 15-14 on Saturday night.

It was the first game back for interim coach Mike Price, who returned to UTEP after Sean Kugler resigned on Sunday in the middle of his fifth season.

The 71-year-old Price went 48-61 at UTEP from 2004-12. He led the Miners to three bowl games, one of only two coaches in program history to achieve the feat.

White scored from the 5-yard line and Western Kentucky (3-2, 1-1 Conference USA) connected on the 2-point conversion. Zack Greenlee threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Kavika Johnson, and ran for a 5-yard score to help UTEP (0-6, 0-2) build a 14-8 halftime lead.

White capped an 80-yard drive with a 1-yard TD run to open the third quarter.

Brady Viles missed three field goals for the Miners, including a 39-yard attempt with about three minutes left.

