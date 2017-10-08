Jason Aldean pays tribute to Vegas victims, Petty on 'SNL' - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Jason Aldean pays tribute to Vegas victims, Petty on 'SNL'

NEW YORK (AP) - "Saturday Night Live" has paid tribute to victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting and the late rock superstar Tom Petty by opening its show with country star Jason Aldean singing one of Petty's songs.

Aldean performed "I Won't Back Down" during the live opening Saturday night and then introduced the show.

Aldean was performing at an outdoor concert in Las Vegas last Sunday night when a gunman sprayed bullets into the crowd from a high-rise hotel, killing 58 people and injuring nearly 500.

Petty died Monday in Los Angeles at age 66 after suffering cardiac arrest.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

