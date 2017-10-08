Puig powers Dodgers to 8-5 win over D-backs, 2-0 series lead

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill). Arizona Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt, right, celebrates his two-run home run with A.J. Pollock against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning of Game 2 of baseball's National League Division Series in Los Angeles,...

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill). Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Rich Hill throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of Game 2 of baseball's National League Division Series in Los Angeles, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill). Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Robbie Ray throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning of Game 2 of baseball's National League Division Series in Los Angeles, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Rich Hill, left, tags out Arizona Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock during the third inning of Game 2 of baseball's National League Division Series in Los Angeles, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill). Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasiel Puig celebrates after a single against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fourth inning of Game 2 of baseball's National League Division Series in Los Angeles, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.

By GREG BEACHAMAP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Yasiel Puig had three hits and drove in two runs, Austin Barnes added a key two-run double and the Los Angeles Dodgers used another relentless offensive performance to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-5 on Saturday night for a 2-0 lead in their NL Division Series.

Logan Forsythe had three hits and Kenley Jansen earned a flawless five-out save for the 104-win Dodgers, who have made their mediocre pitching irrelevant by pounding out 17 runs and 24 hits in the first two games against their NL West rival.

Paul Goldschmidt hit a two-run homer in the first inning and Brandon Drury added a pinch-hit, three-run shot in the seventh, but the Diamondbacks are on the brink of elimination after Robbie Ray and reliever Jimmie Sherfy couldn't contain the Dodgers' lineup.

Game 3 is Monday at Chase Field.

