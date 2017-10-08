Man killed in St. Matthews crash identified

At least one person has died after an accident on Shelbyville Road. (Source: WAVE 3 News/ Nycea Patterson)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A family is heartbroken after a man was killed in a crash involving a semi in Saint Matthews.

Timothy Baxter-Diniz, 27, was driving westbound in the 4600 block of Shelbyville Road when his vehicle and the semi crashed around 4 a.m. on Sunday.

His mother, Patricia Diniz, said, “He was always happy, always, happy.”

Baxter-Diniz leaves behind a 9-year-old son.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

