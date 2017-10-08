Man killed in St. Matthews crash identified

The shooting was reported in the 800 block of South 23rd Street around 1:30 a.m. Monday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
The shooting was reported in the 800 block of South 23rd Street around 1:30 a.m. Monday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
Officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Okolona.More >>
Officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Okolona.More >>
It's unclear how many vehicles are involved.More >>
It's unclear how many vehicles are involved.More >>
The shooting was reported in the 3700 block of Dixie Highway at 8:33 p.m. Sunday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
The shooting was reported in the 3700 block of Dixie Highway at 8:33 p.m. Sunday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
Here are five stories WAVE Country will be talking about today.More >>
Here are five stories WAVE Country will be talking about today.More >>