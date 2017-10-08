Jason Aldean opens 'SNL' with tribute to Vegas victims

It's been nearly a week since hundreds of people lost their mothers, their fathers, their brothers, sisters, husbands, wives and friends.More >>
It's been nearly a week since hundreds of people lost their mothers, their fathers, their brothers, sisters, husbands, wives and friends.More >>
A law enforcement official says investigators believe a note found in the Vegas gunman's hotel room contained numbers that helped him calculate precise shots.More >>
A law enforcement official says investigators believe a note found in the Vegas gunman's hotel room contained numbers that helped him calculate precise shots.More >>
Despite being only six episodes, Game of Thrones final season will have the longest episodes yetMore >>
Despite being only six episodes, Game of Thrones final season will have the longest episodes yetMore >>
Netflix has given a 10-episode order to Raising Dion, a magical realist superhero story from executive producer and star Michael B. JordanMore >>
Netflix has given a 10-episode order to Raising Dion, a magical realist superhero story from executive producer and star Michael B. JordanMore >>
Marvel and Netflix have decided to pull a planned New York Comic Con panel for the upcoming drama Marvel's The Punisher following Sunday's tragedy in Las VegasMore >>
Marvel and Netflix have decided to pull a planned New York Comic Con panel for the upcoming drama Marvel's The Punisher following Sunday's tragedy in Las VegasMore >>
This is the third increase in price for Netflix subscriptions in the last four years.More >>
This is the third increase in price for Netflix subscriptions in the last four years.More >>
Fans have been waiting almost a decade for James Cameron to begin production on the sequel to Avatar, the highest-grossing movie of all time worldwide, and now cameras have begun rolling.More >>
Fans have been waiting almost a decade for James Cameron to begin production on the sequel to Avatar, the highest-grossing movie of all time worldwide, and now cameras have begun rolling.More >>
'Westworld' creator hints at new worlds in season 2More >>
'Westworld' creator hints at new worlds in season 2More >>
Though late singer, songwriter, and guitar player Tom Petty was best known as a bandleader/solo artist, he was also known in the music world as one of the best-ever collaboratorsMore >>
Tom Petty has passed away at the age of 66 after suffering cardiac arrestMore >>
Tom Petty has passed away at the age of 66 after suffering cardiac arrestMore >>
The Gran Turismo Sport beta is a the best way to get a head start on the competition.More >>
The Gran Turismo Sport beta is a the best way to get a head start on the competition.More >>
Less than a week after the death of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, plans for a biopic starring Jared Leto have been announced.More >>
Less than a week after the death of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, plans for a biopic starring Jared Leto have been announced.More >>