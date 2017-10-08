Flooding causes roadway collapse in Grayson County

GRAYSON COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - Grayson County Sheriff Office has confirmed that part of a roadway has collapsed due to flooding.

Hilton Mill Road collapsed near Brandenburg Road around 6:46 a.m. Sunday, officials said.

The Sheriff Office said that the road is closed and crews are working to repair it.

According to the WAVE 3 Weather team, around 4 inches of rain fell in 8 hours in Grayson County causing the flooding. For the latest forecast, click here.

