Rupp 1st American to win Chicago Marathon since 2002

(Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP). Runners head down Columbus Drive during the 2017 Bank of America Chicago Marathon on Sunday Oct. 8, 2017 in Chicago. In the background are Trump Tower (center, left)and the Wrigley Building (center, right)

CHICAGO (AP) - Galen Rupp won the Chicago Marathon on Sunday to become the first American winner in 15 years.

Rupp finished in 2 hours, 9 minutes, 20 seconds. Khalid Khannouchi was the last U.S. winner in 2002.

Kenya's Abel Kirui was second, 28 seconds behind Rupp. Kenya's Bernard Kipyego was third.

Ethiopia's Tirunesh Dibaba won the women's race in 2:18:31. Kenya's Brigid Kosgei was second, and American Jordan Hasay third.

More than 40,000 runners started the 40th annual race more than a million spectators lined the route.

