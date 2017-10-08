JCPS welcomes new Assistant Superintendent for Academic Services this week

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - On Monday, JCPS will welcome a long time educator into the role of Assistant Superintendent of Academic Services.

Acting Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio assigned Dr. Felicia Cumings Smith to the role in September.

Cumings Smith comes from the K-12 Education program at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. She focused on transforming state and district systems to improve college and career outcomes for students and leadership development. Previously, she was the Kentucky Director for the National Institute for School Leadership and the National Center for Education and the Economy.

"We are excited to welcome Dr. Cumings Smith back home to JCPS, where she started her distinguished career in public education," Dr. Pollio said. "Her entire career has been centered on a commitment to equity, increasing teacher capacity, engaging students through project-based learning, and focusing on the fundamentals of literacy as a foundation for lifelong learning. Dr. Cumings Smith’s work will help move JCPS forward in becoming a model for deeper learning and student engagement."

"I am thrilled about joining the team Dr. Pollio is assembling in JCPS," Dr. Cumings Smith said. "My career began here, and I have always believed I would return in some capacity to help accelerate improvement in the district. The Board and Dr. Pollio’s vision and priorities on deeper learning, building professional capacity, and improving culture and climate are bold and ambitious. The work underway is a great match for my passion and expertise. I’m committed to working collaboratively, and I look forward to partnering with district and school staff, community leaders, and the many other stakeholders invested in the success of JCPS. A thriving community is dependent on a successful school district."

Cumings Smith received her Doctorate from the University of Kentucky and her Masters and Bachelors from the University of Louisville.

Cumings Smith is replacing Karen Branham, who resigned from JCPS last month.

