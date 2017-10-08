The Latest: Top draft pick Myles Garrett active for Browns

(AP Photo/Mike Roemer, File). FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2017, file photo, Green Bay Packers' Jordy Nelson catches a touchdown pass in front of Seattle Seahawks' Bobby Wagner during the second half of an NFL football game, in Green Bay, Wis. Few receiver...

By The Associated Press

The Latest on Week 5 of the NFL (all times Eastern):

12 p.m.

Top overall pick Myles Garrett is active and starting for the winless Browns.

Cleveland (0-4) hosts the New York Jets (2-2), who will be without running back Matt Forte.

Garrett missed Cleveland's first four games with a sprained right ankle, but the rookie defensive end is in the lineup Sunday as the Browns, who are just 1-19 in two seasons under coach Hue Jackson, take on the New York Jets.

The 21-year-old Garrett was very impressive during the exhibition season and the Browns are hoping his return can give them a spark.

He was able to make it through a full week of practice without any trouble. He announced his return this week on Twitter and says he wants to declare his presence with a sack.

11:50p.m.

The Packers and Cowboys have been one of the NFL's most entertaining, meaningful rivalries for decades. They face off Sunday in one of the highlights of Week 5 in the NFL.

Green Bay receiver Jordy Nelson leads the league with five touchdown catches. He says the game has a lot of history and gives fans reason for good conversation.

Cowboys tight end Jason Witten says the game is important because the Packers have played well in critical games in recent years.

The Seahawks and Rams also play in a key game in the NFC West. The Rams offense has been strong behind running back Todd Gurley and quarterback Jared Goff.

Kansas City is the only unbeaten team left in football. The Chiefs face the Texans in Houston on Sunday night.

Carolina and Detroit both go into their game at 3-1, and Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has been a focal point for much of the week because of a snide remark to a female reporter.

