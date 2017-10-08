Jackknifed semi caused delays on I-71/75 northbound - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Jackknifed semi caused delays on I-71/75 northbound

KENTON COUNTY, KY (FOX19) -

A crash caused delays on I-71/75 northbound Sunday.

It happened just before 12 p.m. between Kyles Lane and 12th Street.

A semi jackknifed, blocking the left and center lanes.

The scene was cleared around 1 p.m.

