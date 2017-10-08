Hundreds of undead people take part in annual zombie walk

ASBURY PARK, N.J. (AP) - Hundreds of undead people have gathered at the New Jersey shore to take part in an annual zombie walk.
The event was staged Saturday in Asbury Park and featured a variety of mutated characters, including four undead Disney princesses and gory nurses. A zombie Donald Trump pushed a tombstone with his name on it and threw paper towels into the crowd while asking, "Does anyone need saving?"
Walk organizers tout the event as one of the biggest gatherings of the undead on the planet. Most participants apply their own ghoulish makeup before arriving, but others get their look done on scene from professional makeup artists.
Security was beefed up for the event following the mass shooting in Las Vegas, and organizers banned the use of prop weapons.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Billboards seeking the public's help in the investigation into the Las Vegas concert shooting will serve as a stark reminder that investigators remain stumped about the gunman's motives.More >>
Billboards seeking the public's help in the investigation into the Las Vegas concert shooting will serve as a stark reminder that investigators remain stumped about the gunman's motives.More >>
Nate made landfall for a second time in Biloxi, MS, as a Category 1 hurricane, but it quickly weakened to a tropical storm.More >>
Nate made landfall for a second time in Biloxi, MS, as a Category 1 hurricane, but it quickly weakened to a tropical storm.More >>
Police have arrested rapper Nelly after a woman said he raped her in a town outside Seattle, an accusation the Grammy winner's attorney staunchly denies.More >>
Police have arrested rapper Nelly after a woman said he raped her in a town outside Seattle, an accusation the Grammy winner's attorney staunchly denies.More >>
Investigators are probing Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock's interest in other music festivals in the months before he killed 58 people and injured nearly 500 at an outdoor country concertMore >>
Investigators are probing Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock's interest in other music festivals in the months before he killed 58 people and injured nearly 500 at an outdoor country concertMore >>
Investigators are probing Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock's interest in other music festivals in the months before he killed 58 people and injured nearly 500 at an outdoor country concertMore >>
Investigators are probing Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock's interest in other music festivals in the months before he killed 58 people and injured nearly 500 at an outdoor country concertMore >>
Brushed aside by the Republican-controlled Congress, gun control advocates have shifted their campaign for tighter gun laws to statehouses _ and they've chalked up some modest, unexpected successesMore >>
Brushed aside by the Republican-controlled Congress, gun control advocates have shifted their campaign for tighter gun laws to statehouses _ and they've chalked up some modest, unexpected successesMore >>
A St. Bernard in South Dakota set a new world record that has tongues waggingMore >>
A St. Bernard in South Dakota set a new world record that has tongues waggingMore >>
Vice President Pence, others promise that America will return to the moon, go to Mars and even beyondMore >>
Vice President Pence, others promise that America will return to the moon, go to Mars and even beyondMore >>
A new study says automakers are worsening driver distraction by cramming more and more infotainment options into vehiclesMore >>
A new study says automakers are worsening driver distraction by cramming more and more infotainment options into vehiclesMore >>
Authorities say the gunman behind the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history led a "secret life" that has so far thwarted investigators trying to figure out a motive for the attackMore >>
Authorities say the gunman behind the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history led a "secret life" that has so far thwarted investigators trying to figure out a motive for the attackMore >>
Authorities say the gunman behind the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history led a "secret life" that has so far thwarted investigators trying to figure out a motive for the attackMore >>
Authorities say the gunman behind the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history led a "secret life" that has so far thwarted investigators trying to figure out a motive for the attackMore >>
Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn Technology Group says it plans to locate a display screen factory in the southeastern Wisconsin village of Mount Pleasant.More >>
Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn Technology Group says it plans to locate a display screen factory in the southeastern Wisconsin village of Mount Pleasant.More >>
President Donald Trump offered prayers and condolences to the victims of Sunday night's shooting massacre in Las VegasMore >>
President Donald Trump offered prayers and condolences to the victims of Sunday night's shooting massacre in Las VegasMore >>