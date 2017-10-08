2 arrested in connection to shooting in McCracken Co., KY

Two people are in connection to a shooting in the Farley, Kentucky area in McCracken County.

According to Detective Sarah Martin with the sheriff's department, deputies responded to a home on Reed Street around 8 a.m. on Oct. 8 for a reported shooting.

Investigators learned that the shooting was reportedly the result of a drug deal.

Witnesses said that Bryan Spry, 33, of Metropolis, Illinois, gave methamphetamine to the victim on Oct. 7. The victim reportedly told Spry he wasn't going to pay for the drugs.

On Oct. 8, Spry and three other people drove to the victim's home. Spry and Eric Johnson, 35, of Metropolis, went inside the home and got into an argument with the victim.

That's when investigators say Johnson shot the victim in the face and took off.

Spry was arrested on Oct. 17 and charged with trafficking methamphetamine over 2 grams. He is currently on parole for aggravated manufacturing methamphetamine.

Detectives then went to Metropolis to look for Eric Johnson.

Officers with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, the U.S. Marshal Service, Metropolis Police Department, Massac County Sheriff's Office, and the Illinois State Police worked together to locate Johnson at a home in Metropolis.

During a search of the home where Johnson was found, detectives located two handguns. One of those guns is similar to the one used in the shooting in the Farley area, according to Detective Martin. She said the other gun had been reported stolen in Illinois just days before.

Johnson faces a charge of 1st degree assault. After his arrest, Johnson had some sort of medical episode and had to go to an area hospital.

Martin said Johnson cut off his dreadlocks at some point after the shooting.

Investigators are working to determine if the shooting in the Farley area is connected in any way to a shooting in Kevil, Kentucky.

