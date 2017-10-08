Man shot in Farley, KY; suspect wanted

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department responded to reports of a shooting on Sunday, October 8.

Officers responded to an address on Reed Street in the Farley, KY area at 8 a.m.

A male was found with a gunshot wound at the scene.

The male shooter fled the scene after shots were fired.

The suspect is described as 6'1" with dreadlocks and wearing dark clothing.

The victim's condition is unknown.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to contact the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.