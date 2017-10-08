Carlisle Co., KY cattle thief wanted

The Carlisle County Sheriff's Department is looking for a cattle thief.

Overnight on Saturday, October 7, a fence was cut holding some cattle and the gate was opened.

A calf was taken from its mother.

The farm is located on 877 in the Arlington Rural area.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of the calf, contact the Carlisle County Sheriff's Department.

