WANTED: investigators search for cattle thief in Calloway Co., KY

Deputies in Carlisle County, Kentucky are looking for a cattle thief.

According to a release from the sheriff's department, someone cut a fence overnight on Oct. 7.

Investigators said a calf was taken from its mother.

The farm is located on 877 in the Arlington Rural area.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of the calf, contact the Carlisle County Sheriff's Department at 270-628-5420.

