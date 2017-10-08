VP Pence leaves NFL game over national anthem protest

For some people of color, patriotism goes beyond standing up for an anthem or a pledge and encompasses many feelings - including protest. Criticism of that expression of patriotism, they say, is sometimes cloaked in racism.

Quarterback Colin Kaepernick tells CBS he'll stand during national anthem if given chance to play football in NFL again.

Vice President Mike Pence stood for the national anthem, but left the game when some players did not. (Source: @VP/Twitter)

(RNN) - The Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers played in front of a smaller crowd after a national anthem protest Sunday.

Vice President Mike Pence, a former governor of Indiana, took in the game in his home state but left after players knelt during the national anthem.

Pence tweeted a statement saying he left the stadium because, "I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our flag or our national anthem."

I stand with @POTUS Trump, I stand with our soldiers, and I will always stand for our Flag and our National Anthem. pic.twitter.com/B0zP5M41MQ — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 8, 2017

It was part of a series tweets Pence posted, giving the statement in pieces before posting the entire statement.

He also posted a picture of himself and his wife, Karen, standing during the anthem.

We were proud to stand - with all our @Colts - for our soldiers, our flag, and our National Anthem ???? pic.twitter.com/mkZiKMkPDD — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 8, 2017

President Donald Trump tweeted that he had told Pence to leave if there were protests.

I asked @VP Pence to leave stadium if any players kneeled, disrespecting our country. I am proud of him and @SecondLady Karen. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2017

All of the Colts players stood for the anthem, but several 49ers players knelt.

The protests have become a staple of NFL games after Trump said NFL owners should fire any "son of a bitch" who protests.

