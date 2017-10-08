Transylvania DACA Student returns from Washington D.C.

Protesters criticized the Trump administration and his decision to end DACA. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - A Transylvania student gained nation attention after being bullied on social media for being undocumented. Paola Garcia returned from Washington D.C. with a bipartisan organization that sent hundreds of DACA recipients from around the country to share their stories.

"There are so many struggles growing up undocumented,” Paola Garcia said. “Growing up undocumented is so exhausting."

In September, Garcia shared her story of being bullied by a fellow classmate at Transylvania University. She gained the attention of FWD.us.

"I was flown into D.C. to persuade congressman to push forward a legislative solution for DACA Recipients," Garcia said.

Millions of DACA recipients across the country do not know what they will do in March when the DACA renewal date arrives. They voiced these concerns to law makers.

"I felt like my voice was heard,” Garcia said. “It's surreal to say the least. My father always told me to never tell anyone I was undocumented."

Garcia is proud to say she is undocumented. She hopes her story will inspire a permanent path to citizenship for the hundreds of thousands of children of immigr ants.

"These people are doctors they are fire fighters, and policeman,” Garcia said. “We are such an integral part of society and they biggest fear is that law makers will realize it too late."

