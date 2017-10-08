Community, football team honor boy killed in NKY crash

The Northern Kentucky football community is honoring a little boy who suddenly lost his life Friday.

Eli Kindt, 6, died when he was hit by a car in Latonia, according to police. He was riding his bike at the time of the incident.

Kindt played football for the Northern Kentucky Bengal Tigers. The loss was a big blow for teammates and coaches alike.

On Sunday, they honored Kindt in a number of ways. For example, Kindt's number, 45, was scattered all over the stadium and scoreboard. Coaches said the first play was ran from the 45. They planned it to be a 45-yard scoring play, leaving Kindt's spot open.

People who knew the young man say it was a sign that his energetic spirit will live on forever.

With ribbons, balloons, and a moment of silence, they continued Kindt's legacy on and off the football field on Sunday. Coaches said they hoped it eased the pain a little bit for the family.

There is currently an online fundraiser for Kindt's family.

Investigators said Christopher Wells, 45, was driving when he hit and killed Kindt. Wells is charged with leaving the scene of a deadly crash.

