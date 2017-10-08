One killed in Okolona officer-involved shooting

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Okolona.

Metrosafe confirms, the call came in around 10:15 p.m., of a shooting in the 3200 block of Fern Valley Road.

Officers from the sixth and seventh divisions responded.

Police say once they arrived on scene, a man came out of the building and pointed a firearm at police officers.

He was asked to drop the weapon, and when he didn't, officers shot back, fatally wounding the man.

LMPD Chief Steve Conrad spoke at the scene of the incident early Monday morning.

He said other people inside the building were injured during the exchange.

Conrad said no police were hurt as a result of gunfire, but one officer was transported to the hospital to be treated for exposure to bodily fluids.

