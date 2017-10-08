One killed in Okolona officer-involved shooting

Officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Okolona.More >>
Police are on scene of a shooting in Shively.
Paola Garcia returned from Washington D.C. with a bipartisan organization that sent hundreds of DACA recipients from around the country to share their stories.
Cumings Smith is replacing Karen Branham, who resigned from JCPS last month.
According to the WAVE 3 Weather team, around 4 inches of rain fell in 8 hours in Grayson County
