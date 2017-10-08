Items left behind after mass shooting on their way back to owners

A member of the FBI walks among piles of personal items at the scene of a mass shooting Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, in Las Vegas. Stephen Paddock opened fire on an outdoor music concert on Sunday killing dozens and injuring hundreds. (AP Photo/John Locher)

(RNN) - They were abandoned, strewn all over the acreage - the strollers, lawn chairs, purses and backpacks and lone shoes left behind by shocked concertgoers who panicked and fled when a gunman opened fire at them from a nearby hotel.

Some 22,000 country music fans were assembled at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas Oct. 1 when the shooting, which killed 58 people and left hundreds injured, began.

In the week since, federal agents have scoured through and cataloged the thousands of items left behind, some of them stained in blood, for evidence, the Associated Press reports.

Sunday, agents began returning the belongings to their owners, said Paul Flood, chief of the FBI’s victim services division. They will be returned to their owners at the Las Vegas Convention Center incrementally, based on where attendees were seated at the venue, Flood said.

"Whatever was dropped when people started running, those items we're collecting and we're going to provide back," he said.

Copyright 2017 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.