UK Basketball Holds Annual Pro Day

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) This is a big week for University of Kentucky basketball. Media day is set for Thursday, Big Blue Madness is on Friday night, but first, their annual pro day.

90 scouts representing all 30 NBA teams were on hand in Rupp Arena as the Cats ran through some drills. Head coach, John Calipari says he was impressed with his young team. " I knew that they'd go so hard in all this they'd start hammies and cramping, and all that, but I was really proud of them," said Calipari.

