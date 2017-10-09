Weinstein's company to change its name after his firing

A prominent attorney says she's no longer representing movie mogul Harvey Weinstein as he confronts sexual harassment allegations dating back years.

A prominent attorney says she's no longer representing movie mogul Harvey Weinstein as he confronts sexual harassment allegations dating back years.

Harvey Weinstein has been fired from The Weinstein Co., effective immediately, following new information revealed regarding his conduct, the company's board of directors announced Sunday.

Harvey Weinstein has been fired from The Weinstein Co., effective immediately, following new information revealed regarding his conduct, the company's board of directors announced Sunday.

Meryl Streep responded for the first time Monday to the allegations of sexual harassment against film mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Meryl Streep responded for the first time Monday to the allegations of sexual harassment against film mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Decades in the making, Harvey Weinstein's fall comes swiftly after a litany of sexual harassment allegations.

Decades in the making, Harvey Weinstein's fall comes swiftly after a litany of sexual harassment allegations.

The Latest: The Weinstein Co. to change its name

The Latest: The Weinstein Co. to change its name

Meryl Steep, Jessica Chastain and Michael Keaton are among the stars weighing in on the firing of movie mogul Harvey Weinstein from the company he co-founded.

Meryl Steep, Jessica Chastain and Michael Keaton are among the stars weighing in on the firing of movie mogul Harvey Weinstein from the company he co-founded.

(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). In this March 2, 2014, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at the Oscars in Los Angeles.

(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). In this March 18, 2014, file photo, Ashley Judd arrives at the world premiere of "Divergent" at the Westwood Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles.

(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File). In this Jan. 6, 2016, file photo, producer Harvey Weinstein participates in the "War and Peace" panel at the A&E 2016 Winter TCA in Pasadena, Calif.

By JAKE COYLEAP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - The Weinstein Co. will change its name following the firing of co-founder Harvey Weinstein over sexual harassment allegations, a studio insider said Monday.

The insider, who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity, said the name change is expected to take some time, but "it will happen." Weinstein's name will also be stripped from several TV projects.

Meanwhile, the Hollywood establishment - slow to react to the initial allegations against the hot-tempered Hollywood mogul - began speaking out after his ouster. Among those condemning Weinstein were Meryl Streep and Judi Dench.

Streep, who called Weinstein "God" when accepting a Golden Globe Award in 2012, said on Monday that Weinstein's alleged conduct was not universally known in Hollywood.

"The disgraceful news about Harvey Weinstein has appalled those of us whose work he championed, and those whose good and worthy causes he supported," Streep said in a statement. "The intrepid women who raised their voices to expose this abuse are our heroes."

It was the latest fallout from the allegations against Weinstein that on Sunday toppled one of Hollywood's biggest moguls - a combative power player who has regularly dominated the Oscars as few others have done.

His downfall was set in motion by a devastating New York Times expose last Thursday that detailed years of allegations that he sexually harassed actresses and employees.

In ousting him from the company, the Weinstein board of directors said it was reacting to "new information about misconduct by Harvey Weinstein that has emerged in the past few days." It did not elaborate.

The television series "Waco" and "Yellowstone" are among the projects from which Weinstein's name will be stripped.

Actress Lena Dunham tweeted Sunday night, "Easy to think Weinstein company took swift action but this has actually been the slowest action because they always always knew."

Many in the industry believe the studio boss' career in Hollywood is over.

Under Weinstein's leadership, the company has been a dominant force at the Oscars. It accomplished the rare feat of winning back-to-back best-picture Academy Awards with "The King's Speech" and "The Artist."

In recent years, however, Weinstein's status has diminished because of money shortages, disappointing box-office returns and executive departures.

An attorney for Weinstein didn't return messages Sunday, and neither did a press representative he identified as handling inquiries.

The Times article chronicled sexual harassment settlements Weinstein made with actresses and former employees at both the Weinstein Co. and Weinstein's former company, Miramax.

His other movie credits over the years include "Pulp Fiction," ''Shakespeare in Love" and "The English Patient"

In a HuffPost report, TV anchor Lauren Sivan on Friday detailed an alleged 2007 encounter with Weinstein. Sivan, then working at a New York cable channel, Long Island 12, said Weinstein cornered her in the hallway of a New York City restaurant closed to the public and masturbated in front of her.

Sivan said she had rejected an attempt by Weinstein to kiss her, and he responded: "Well, can you just stand there and shut up."

She told of the encounter on Megyn Kelly's NBC show on Monday.

While many in the movie industry have vented their disgust with the allegations against Weinstein in recent days, most of the A-listers whom Weinstein led to Oscar nominations have been largely silent since Thursday's report.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.