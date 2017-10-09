1 shot, killed in California neighborhood; Suspect at large

The shooting was reported in the 800 block of South 23rd Street around 1:30 a.m. Monday, according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – One person was killed in a shooting in the California neighborhood.

The shooting was reported in the 800 block of South 23rd Street around 1:30 a.m. Monday, according to MetroSafe. When officers arrived, they found one man had been shot.

Louisville Metro police said they are looking for a man who took off westbound from the shooting scene. Investigators said the suspect may have been on the Home Incarceration Program.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

