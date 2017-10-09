Explosive wildfires burn deep into California wine country

Gov. Jerry Brown issued a state of emergency for wildfires that have destroyed tens of thousands of acres.More >>
Firefighters are battling several wind-whipped fires that forced evacuations of rural neighborhoods in Northern California.More >>
Two women who lived at a Florida nursing home that lost air conditioning during Hurricane Irma have died, becoming the 13th and 14th fatalities linked to the home.More >>
Nate - the first hurricane to make landfall in Mississippi since Katrina in 2005 - quickly lost strength Sunday, with its winds diminishing to a tropical depression as it pushed northward into Alabama and Georgia with heavy rain.More >>
Tropical Storm Ophelia formed in the Atlantic, but is not expected to hit the U.S. mainland.More >>
Wildfires are raging in California, burning homes and prompting evacuations.More >>
The search for survivors continues after a powerful earthquake in Mexico on Tuesday.More >>
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.More >>
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.More >>
There have been several reports of storm damage throughout Southwest Georgia.More >>
Trump's list of demands included overhauling the country's green-card system, a crackdown on unaccompanied minors entering the country, and building his promised wall along the southern border.More >>
Firefighters are battling several wind-whipped fires that forced evacuations of rural neighborhoods in Northern California.More >>
Strollers, shoes and cell phones abandoned in panic during the Las Vegas mass shooting are slowly making their way back to their owners.More >>
Decades in the making, Harvey Weinstein's fall comes swiftly after a litany of sexual harassment allegationsMore >>
A family pleas for their missing daughter, sister, mother in a decades-old cold case: 'Lord, let her be alive'More >>
A movement to abolish Columbus Day and replace it with Indigenous Peoples Day has gained momentumMore >>
Federal investigators returned for another search of the home of Las Vegas gunman Stephen PaddockMore >>
Vice President Mike Pence says in the depths of horror, Americans have found hope in those who risked their lives after the Las Vegas shootingMore >>
This week in odd news: Arrested drunk man claims he time traveled to warn of aliens; Loyal German shepherd away from the side of a dead friend; Giant wave of butterflies lights up radar; FDA says 'love' not an ingredientMore >>
Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, are at a San Juan church handing out sandwiches to Puerto Ricans recovering from Hurricane MariaMore >>
President Donald Trump played with the pronunciation of Puerto Rico as he saluted Hispanic Heritage Month at the White HouseMore >>
Investigators are probing Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock's interest in other music festivals in the months before he killed 58 people and injured nearly 500 at an outdoor country concertMore >>
