Video shows Dolphins assistant snorting powdery substance

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) - The NFL and the Miami Dolphins say they're aware of a social media video showing offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorting three lines of a white powdery substance at an office desk.
An NFL spokesman said Monday the league will review the 56-second video, which was posted on Facebook and Twitter. It's unclear when or where the video was made or how it became public.
Foerster has been an NFL assistant since 1992 and joined head coach Adam Gase's staff in Miami last year.
The video shows Foerster snorting the substance into his nose though a rolled-up $20 bill. He notes "those big grains falling" as residue lands on the desk.
