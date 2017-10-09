Owensboro woman charged in Friday stabbing

The Owensboro Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened Friday evening on Chuck Gray Court.

According to police, they received a call a little after 5 on Friday about a man bleeding. When they arrived they found 22-year-old Donovan Rennie and transported him to the hospital.

Police say 40-year-old Michelle Head, of Owensboro, stabbed Renni in the abdomen. Head was arrested and charged with assault first degree and tampering with physical evidence.

She is being held in the Daviess Co. Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Rennie is currently in fair condition.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.