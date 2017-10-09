Tropical Storm Ophelia forms in Atlantic

An analysis of 167 years of federal hurricane data shows that we are living in the busiest generation for major Atlantic storms.

Science Says: Era of monster hurricanes roiling the Atlantic

U.S. meteorologists said Friday this year is tying a record for the most billion-dollar weather disasters in the country.

Winds, floods and fire: US ties record for costly weather

Tropical Storm Ophelia formed in the Atlantic, but is not expected to hit the U.S. mainland. (Source: National Hurricane Center)

(RNN) - Tropical Storm Ophelia formed over the open Atlantic on Monday around 10:30 a.m EST.

The storm is currently 860 miles away from The Azores and is not expected to hit the U.S. mainland, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Ophelia features maximum sustained winds of 30 mph and is moving northeast at a rate of 5 mph. The storm is expected to strengthen over the next 48 hours, and tropical-storm-force winds will reach up to 70 miles from its center.

No warnings or coastal watches have been put into effect because of Ophelia.

Tropical Storm #Ophelia Advisory 2: Depression Strengthens Into Tropical Storm Ophelia Over the Open Atlantic. https://t.co/VqHn0uj6EM — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) October 9, 2017

