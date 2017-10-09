Tropical Storm Ophelia forms in Atlantic - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Tropical Storm Ophelia forms in Atlantic

(RNN) - Tropical Storm Ophelia formed over the open Atlantic on Monday around 10:30 a.m EST.

The storm is currently 860 miles away from The Azores and is not expected to hit the U.S. mainland, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Ophelia features maximum sustained winds of 30 mph and is moving northeast at a rate of 5 mph. The storm is expected to strengthen over the next 48 hours, and tropical-storm-force winds will reach up to 70 miles from its center.

No warnings or coastal watches have been put into effect because of Ophelia.

