Woman dies following New Albany crash

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) – A woman died and two others were injured in a single vehicle crash.

The crash was reported in the 1600 block of East Spring Street around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to New Albany police.

Crystal Denton, 20, died following the crash. Her cause of death has not been released.

Two other passengers who police said were in the backseat were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said two other people involved in the crash left the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

