Non-profit hopes to bridge old and new in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A new non-profit hopes to blend Louisville's historic charm with it's trendy, new architecture.

In the spirit of bridging the old and the new, Vital Sites is looking to renovate five old shotgun houses located in the 1000 block of East Broadway.

Vital Sites, although it has a new name, is hardly new. It is a re-branded version of the Louisville Preservation Fund that was founded back in 2012. However, it hasn't remained dormant for the past five years. It has worked on the Whiskey Row Projects as well as the Old Forester Distillery.

By offering historical tax credits and supporting interest in turning around eye-sore properties, Vital Sites founders said they want to revitalize East Broadway in the hopes of providing a better bridge between downtown and other surrounding neighborhoods.

The announcement of the re-branding and new project took place on Monday, but even before the announcement, Vital Sites had been courted with proposals.

"Since we went public with our new organization, we had folks contacting us, so it's a good thing," Board Chair Charles Cash said. "There are two or three things we're looking at, some that are neighborhood-based, some that are more commercial in nature."

Once those houses are renovated, they said they will work to make them affordable to encourage home ownership in the area.

Renovations are scheduled to be complete by March of 2018.

