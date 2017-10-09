LIVE NOW: Penny Chenery's celebration of life

LIVE ON WAVE3.com: Friends and family will reminisce and honor Helen "Penny" Chenery during a public celebration of life.

Known as the "First Lady of Thoroughbred Racing," Chenery, who died Sept. 16., was the owner of legendary 1973 Triple Crown winner Secretariat. She also owned Riva Ridge, winner of the 1972 Kentucky Derby, Belmont and Blue Grass Stakes.

You can watch the celebration of life on the WAVE 3 News Live Stream by clicking on the appropriate link below:

ONLINE or ON THE WAVE 3 NEWS MOBILE APP