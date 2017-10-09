LMPD releases body camera footage, identities of officers involved in shooting

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - New details were released Monday in the case of an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Okolona on Sunday night.

LMPD released three of the responding officer's body camera videos during a press conference.

Police Chief Steve Conrad said his officers responded to a call around 9 p.m. Sunday about an assault at Suite #22 at a business in the 3200 block of Fern Valley Road.

The officers responded, but found no substance to the call and left.

"Officers from the sixth and seventh division responded and were here at the business for about an hour trying to understand exactly what was occurring to gain entry into the business where the incident was supposedly happening," Conrad said.

About 45 minutes later, police got another call from the same area stating there was a robbery in progress.

When officers arrived for the second time, a person told them the suspect was armed and that they'd heard gunshots.

Conrad explained that while officers were investigating, a man came out of the building with a gun. Two officers fired, fatally wounding the man, LMPD said.

LMPD declined Monday to say how the suspect was holding the gun when the officers fired. They also declined to say if the suspect's gun was loaded.

The body camera video showed officers perform CPR on the suspect until the ambulance arrived.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Once officers went inside of the building, they found one person bound and beat up inside Suite #22. He was 'pistol whipped' one of the officers said in the video.

Conrad said no police were hurt as a result of gunfire, but one officer was transported to the hospital to be treated for exposure to bodily fluids.

LMPD released several body camera videos of the incident, they are linked below. WARNING: The LMPD videos are graphic in nature.

The officers involved in the incident were identified as John Dillon and Nick Ulery. Both officers are of the 7th Division. LMPD said Dillon has been a part of LMPD since Sept. 21, 2015. Ulery has been an LMPD officer since Feb. 8, 2016. Both officers are on paid administrative leave.

A nearby business owner heard about the officer-involved shooting Monday morning and was shocked.

"Absolutely scary," Danny Zoeller of Affordable Paint and Drywall said. "What would you do? if you had a business what would you think?"

Zoeller said he wants to move his business out of the area.

Police are still investigating.

A full Facebook Live of LMPD's Monday press conference is linked below:

