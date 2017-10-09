LMPD to release new details on officer-involved shooting

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - New details are expected to be released on Monday in the case of an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Okolona Sunday night.

The call came in around 10:15 p.m., of a shooting in the 3200 block of Fern Valley Road, LMPD said.

Witnesses said the incident began at unit 22 in the Fern Valley Industrial Park, which is listed as the Lawn Kings business.

Officers from the sixth and seventh divisions responded to the scene. Police said once they arrived, a man came out of the building and pointed a firearm at police officers.

He was asked to drop the weapon, and when he didn't, officers shot back, fatally wounding the man, LMPD said.

LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said other people inside the building were taken to area hospitals following the exchange of gunfire.

Conrad said no police were hurt as a result of gunfire, but one officer was transported to the hospital to be treated for exposure to bodily fluids.

The coroner has not yet released the name of the man who died.

